Glenn Burchell
02.06.1938 - 08.25.2023
Carroll “Glenn” Burchell, 85, passed from this life to eternal life on Friday, August 25th. His last breath on Earth was his first breath in Heaven. Glenn was born on February 6th, 1938 in Palestine, Texas, the son of John Burchell and Nora Oswalt. The family eventually moved to Temple, Texas and, at the age of 13, Glenn had a paper route with the Temple Daily Telegram from 1951 - 1956. He graduated from Temple High School in 1956 then joined the United States Air Force and served until 1962. He specialized in demolition duty at the end of the Korean War.
Glenn graduated with an associate degree from Temple Junior College in 1970 and then received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in 1972. He then began his 30 year career with the Bell County Juvenile Probation Department. He also assisted with more than 100 juveniles through the foster care system.
Glenn married Kay Kersh of Copperas Cove on July 1st, 1989. He is survived by his wife Kay; dtr, Kimberly Woolfolk; dtr, Kalina Barton; dtr, Karinda Wood; son, Keylan Burchell and dtr, Kariel Burchell. He has one surviving sister, Lunelle Lucky; 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Burchell and his sister Shirley Pitrucha.
Glenn enjoyed riding his Gold Wing motorcycle, singing, watching football, and telling others about the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 16th from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Wildwood Baptist Church, where he was a member for 10 years. His funeral will be held afterward at 2:00 p.m.
Graveside services will be at the Texas Veterans Cemetery on Monday, September 18th at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Wildwood Baptist Church or Gentiva Hospice. A special thank you to his Gentiva team and on-call staff.
Isaiah 40:31 “But they that wait upon The Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.”
Paid Obituary