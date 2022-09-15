Services for Johnny Lewis “John L” Ockelberry, 88, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. George E. Feagin officiating.
Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Ockelberry died Thursday, Sept. 1, at his residence.
He was born May 7, 1934, in Belton to John Phillip Sr. and Bessie Lewis Ockelberry. He attended Dunbar High School. He married Robirda Thomas on Oct. 8, 1955. He worked for the railroad company, Centex Ready Mix Concrete, Artco Bell, and for the city of Temple water department for 20 years. He retired in 1997. He was a member of Bethel Independent Methodist Church and served as a Father of the church.
He was preceded in death by his wife; two daughters, Clara Brazell and Willie Smith; two sons, Ernest and John Thomas; one grandchild; and two great-grandchildren.
Survivors include two daughters, the Rev. Johnnie Mae Rayson-Henry and Carolyn Ann Anthony Ockelberry, both of Temple; a son, Adell Murphy of Fort Worth; a stepdaughter, Sharon Houston of Temple; 24 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; 49 great-great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. with a wake 6-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.