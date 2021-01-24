Lt. Col. William “Bill” Wilson USAF Retired
Lt. Col. William “Bill” Wilson USAF Retired, age 87, of Little River-Academy passed from this life during the morning hours of Monday, January 18, 2021 at a local hospital. Born on the 23rd day of July 1933 in Somerville, New Jersey he was the son of William and Barbara (Cawley) Wilson.
Bill attended Southwest Texas State Teachers College in San Marcos, Texas. While in college, he was a member of the Air Force ROTC. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture in 1956, Bill began his career in the United States Air Force. He proudly served his country as an electronics warfare officer on B-52 bombers for over 24 years. During his time in the service, while stationed at Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi, he married the love of his life, Jean Frances Bush. Together the newlywed couple set out to build a home and a family together.
After retiring from the Air Force in 1981, he began his second career as a coastal and alfalfa hay farmer. He was known as the go-to guy when it came to anything having to do with hay farming. Bill was a member of the American Forage and Grasslands Council as well as a board member of the Texas Farm Bureau for many years. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion, and the Disabled American Veterans. Bill also sat on the city council for Little River-Academy for many years.
Bill led a long and accomplished life. He had a wonderful family with his daughters and grandchildren as well as his beloved wife at his side. As a Christian he attended the Little River United Methodist Church, Bill knew of his eternal reward in heaven when his time here on earth was complete. His love and dedication to his country and his work will be his lasting legacy for generations to come.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents as well as sister Deidre Harris.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife Jean Wilson of Little River-Academy, daughter Robin Thomas and husband Jon of Ft. Worth and daughter Valarie Gunn and husband Brad of Temple. Also surviving are his grandchildren Tanner and wife Cady, Tyler, Brett and Kristen; his great-grandchildren Eleanor, Caroline and Andy; as well as brother-in-law Cliff and niece Alayne. Also left behind are his cherished dogs Rudy and Brandi.
Private family services will be held at a later date. The family requests that any donations that you would like to give in honor of Bill be given to the Little River United Methodist Church (104 S. Kings Trail, Little River-Academy, Texas 76554).
In the words of Bill Wilson, “You all have a grand and glorious day.”
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
Paid Obituary