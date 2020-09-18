CAMERON — Services for Gerhart “George” Dreyer, 84, of Cameron will be 2 p.m. Monday in St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in Coryell City.
Mr. Dreyer died Thursday, Sept, 17, at his residence.
He was born July 15, 1936, in Ocee to Konrad and Hennie Kettler Dreyer. He graduated from Gatesville High School. He served in the U. S Army. He married Helen Ann Loan on Feb. 3, 1962. He retired from Alcoa in Rockdale after 30 years of service.
Survivors include his wife of Cameron; a son, Daniel Dreyer of Cameron; two daughters, Deirdre Dreyer Fitch of Cameron and Eleasha Dreyer Hubby of Texarkana, Ark.; three brothers, Edwin “Cotton” Dreyer, James Dreyer and Bobby Joe Dreyer; two sisters, Lorene Gann and Doris Humphries; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Monday at the cemetery.