BELTON — Services for Jared Allen Fogle, 39, of Killeen will be 2 p.m. Tuesday in Live Oak Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Fogle died Monday, April 12, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 1, 1981, in Killeen to Cindy and Weldon Fogle. He graduated from Killeen High School in 2001.
Survivors include his mother, Cynthia Haley of Belton; his stepmother, Barbara Fogle of Killeen; a brother, Lance Fogle of Austin; two sisters, Taffi Rhoads of Killeen and Heather Rhoads of Nolanville; and a grandmother, Delores Gibbs.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.