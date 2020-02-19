BELTON — A Mass of Christian Burial for Rigoberto Pizano, 63, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton with the Rev. Sang Quan as celebrant.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery
Mr. Pizano died Wednesday, Feb. 12, in Mexico.
He was born Sept. 26, 1956, in Mexico. He moved to Belton in 2001 and worked at Bloomer Trailers in Salado. He married Carmen Vega on Aug. 12, 1977, in Mexico and he was a longtime member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
He was preceded in death by a son, Jesus Pizano.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Jose Pizano of Belton; two daughters, Araceli Pizano and Leticia Pizano, both of Belton; two brothers, Eliseo Pizano of North Carolina and Efrain Pizano of Mexico; two sisters, Josefina Pizano of North Carolina and Eva Pizano of Pennsylvania; and 10 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. with Deacon Armondo Aguirre officiating.