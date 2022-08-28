Services for Willa Dean Irish, 81, of Temple will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home with Charles Melton officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Irish died Wednesday, Aug. 24, at a local care center.
She was born in Troy on Oct. 24, 1940, to William and Adela Grenwelge Spohn of Troy. She graduated from Troy High School in 1959, then attended Temple College. She later graduated from the King’s Daughters School for Vocational Nurses. She married James Irish on Nov. 28, 1964. She was employed as a surgical nurse at Baylor-Scott & White for more than 30 years.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; a daughter, Phyllis Irish of Temple; two brothers, Donald Spohn of Round Rock and Larry Spohn of Temple; and a sister, Barbara Spohn of Troy.
Memorials may be made to the Temple Animal Shelter, the Association for a Pet Adoption Center (APAC Foster Program), or any charity.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home