BELTON — Services for Roberto “Robbie” Garza IV, 54, of Killeen will be 2 p.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Mr. Garza died Monday, Jan. 24.
He was born Nov. 24, 1967, to Pauline Calderon and Roberto Garza II in Corpus Christi. He worked for AWS Contractors Machine & Fabrication.
Survivors include two sons, Brandon Lee Garza and Michael Robert Garza; three sisters, Norma Jean Apodaca, Josephine E. Lancaster and Judith Ann Garza; his adoptive parents, Johnny B. and Josie R. Garza; and a grandchild.