BELTON — Services for Kathleen “Kathy” Kiniry d’Alelio, 74, of Morgan’s Point Resort will be at a later date.
Mrs. d’Alelio died Thursday, Dec. 19, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Oct. 3, 1945, in Columbia, Mo., to John and Elizabeth Campbell Kiniry. She served in the U.S. Peace Corps. She was a teacher in Miami and worked for Bethesda Co-op Nursery School in the Washington, D.C., area. She later worked for the Mother’s Day Out program at First United Methodist Church in Belton. She was a member of the Society of Friends Church in Washington, D.C.
Survivors include a son, John d’Alelio of Morgan’s Point Resort; a daughter, Mary Condron of Bend, Ore.; two brothers, Jim Kiniry of Moody and Steve Kiniry of Kansas City, Mo.; and a grandchild.
Memorials may be made to any charity.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.