BELTON — Services for Angel Guerrero, 20, of Rogers will be 10 a.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Ronnie Lastovica officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Guerrero died Thursday, Aug. 27, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 9, 1999, in Temple to Abel Sr. and Rosalinda Lopez Guerrero. He was a Catholic.
Survivors include his father of Garland; his mother of Temple; a brother, Abel Guerrero Jr. of Temple; a sister, Roxanne Aguinaga of Hutto; and his grandmother, Maxina Sauceda.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. today at the funeral home; a rosary will be recited at 5 p.m.