CAMERON — Services for Alexandria Nicole Borgas, 18, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron with Gene Van Noord and Basillio Montez officiating.
Burial will be in Hernandez Cemetery.
She died Sunday, Feb. 28.
She was born Sept. 2, 2002, in Temple to Frankie Borgas and Judy Gonzales. She attended C.H. Yoe High School. She was a member of Cameron Church of Christ.
Survivors include her mother of Cameron; her father of Branchville; three brothers, Domanique Borgas and Silas Aragonez, both of Cameron, and River Borgas of Rockdale; three sisters, Adriana Delao of Houston, Aubree Borgas of Cameron and Frankie Borgas of Rockdale; and her grandparents, Mary Sugonz Ales, Cecil Loes, Frank Borgas Sr. and Alice Borgas, all of Cameron.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.