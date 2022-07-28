Services for Charles D. Maynard, 60, of Grand Prairie will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Services for Charles D. Maynard, 60, of Grand Prairie will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Rogers Cemetery.
Mr. Maynard died Monday, July 25, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 25, 1961, in Temple to Robert B. and Dorothy Louise Maynard. He graduated from Temple High School in 1979. He completed an HVAC degree at Texas State Technical Institute in Waco and worked in sales for United Refrigeration in Arlington for more than 20 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Temple.
Survivors include a sister, Brenda Bowman of Houston; a brother, Dan Maynard of Temple.
Memorials may be made to the SPCA.