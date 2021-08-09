ROCKDALE — Services for Emma Jean Doss, 88, of Rockdale will be 11 a.m. Wednesday in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale with the Rev. Gary Veit officiating.
Mrs. Doss died Sunday, Aug. 8, at a Taylor rest home.
She was born to James Hinton and Addie Octavia Thompson Hilliard on May 27, 1933, in Lexington. She graduated from Lexington High School. She married Otto Armin “Tutor” Doss on Aug. 30, 1952, in Rockdale. She was a housewife, and a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Rockdale.
Survivors include her husband of Rockdale; a son, Jamie Doss of Rockdale; a sister, Vonelle Hilliard of Rockdale; two grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Peace Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 308, Rockdale, TX 76567.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home of Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.