William Edward (“Bill”) Kelm
William Edward (“Bill”) Kelm, age 86, of Cameron, passed away peacefully in his sleep at a nursing home in Cameron on Saturday, April 22, 2023 after a long battle with dementia.
Services will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church in Cameron, with burial to immediately follow at Hope Lutheran Memorial Park in Buckholts. Visitation will be Friday, April 28, 2023, from 6-8 pm, at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
William was born October 9, 1936, at home near Zabcikville, Texas in the Cyclone community to William Rudolph and Lillian Emma Schneider Kelm. He was baptized on November 15, 1936 and confirmed on August 5, 1951 at St. John’s Evangelical and Reformed Church in Burlington, Texas. He grew up as a faithful church member.
In 1942, his family moved to Falls County, near the falls of the Brazos River. In December 1946, the family moved to the Meeks Community. William attended school at the Casey School, close to Meeks. He later transferred to the Rogers Public School. He graduated from Rogers High School, class of 1954.
After graduation, he worked for various cotton gins in West Texas, but he wanted to do something different. He decided to go to Durham’s Business College in Austin. He heard there was an opening at Citizens National Bank in Cameron. He applied for the job and Hilliard Thomas hired him that same day. The rest is history…..he began his 42 year career at Citizens on February 10, 1958. He started in the bookkeeping department and later became a teller. In 1982, he was appointed to the Board of Directors of Citizens National Bank. In 1985, he became President. In December 1999, he retired from the bank after almost 42 years of employment.
In 1958, William joined the Cameron National Guard, and he served 6 months of basic training. In 1961, the Guard was called to active duty, during the Berlin Crisis, and he was stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana for about 9 months.
He married Shirley Ann Jungmann on February 2, 1963 at Hope Lutheran Church in Buckholts. They lived in Rogers, but soon made their home in Cameron in December 1964
In 1968, William played an integral role in organizing Abiding Savior Lutheran Church in Cameron. He and Shirley were charter members of the church, and William was the first President of the congregation.
William was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Jungmann Kelm; his parents, William Rudolph and Lillian Kelm; sisters, Dorothy Eileen Kelm and Adeline Laverne Kelm Schulz; and brother, Melvin Lee Kelm.
William is survived by his daughter, Monica Kelm Blackmon and husband Robbie of Double Oak; son, Kelvin Lane Kelm and wife Lisa of Katy; grandchildren, Dr. Kayla Blackmon of Austin, Cameron Blackmon of Double Oak, Grace Kelm Turner of Austin, and Nathan Kelm of Katy.
Memorials may be made to Abiding Savior Lutheran Church (806 E 12th St., Cameron, Texas 76520) or the Alzheimer’s Association, Capital of Texas Chapter (5508 Highway 290 West, Suite 206, Austin, Texas 78735) or any charity of your choosing.
