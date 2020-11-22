BELTON — Services for Daryl Lynn Washington, 64, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Washington died Monday, Nov. 16, at a local hospital.
He was born July 21, 1956, in Austin to Frank E. and Fannie Cavanaugh Washington. He served in the U.S. Army and the National Guard. He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Austin.
Survivors include his wife, Sylvia Cerda Washington; a son, Melvin Washington; three daughters, Michelle Washington, Victoria Le Doux Spoon and Patricia Washington; three brothers, Stuart Washington Sr., Keith Washington and Christian Washington; six sisters, Rhonda Jackson, Cynthia Washington, Lori Williams, Glenda Jackson, Kim Flowers and Teresa Washington; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton; a rosary will be recited at 6 p.m.