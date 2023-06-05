Services for Donald J. Brantner Sr., 81, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Brantner died Thursday, June 1.
He was born Feb. 26, 1942, in Westernport, Md., to Leroy J. and Vivian Kelly Brantner. He served in the Army from 1964 to 1966. He moved to Texas in 1969 and became a dental lab technician. He worked for the Veterans Administration until he retired in 2002.
Survivors include a son, Donald J. Brantner Jr. of Temple; two daughters, Tina Marie Brantner of La Pryor and Tammy Lee Brantner of Canyon Lake; a brother, Francis Brantner of Cumberland, Md.; and four grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.