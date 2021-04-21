Services for Darrill Lattin Geick, 56, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mr. Geick died Sunday, April 18, at his residence.
He was born March 12, 1965, in Temple to David Geick and Nora Faye Stevens. He attended Temple High School and began working at Riblets Welding. He worked for several roofing companies until he started his own company, Geick Roofing and Remodeling.
Survivors include his mother; three daughters, Sheree Martinez, Robin Geick and Brooke Geick, all of Temple; three brothers, David Allen Geick and Donald Geick, both of Temple, and Doug Geick of Troy; and 13 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Young’s Daughters Funeral Home in Temple to help with funeral expenses.