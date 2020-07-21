ROCKDALE — Services for June Key, 81, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Gary Veit officiating.
Burial will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Key died Saturday, July 18, at her residence.
She was born July 12, 1939, in Rockdale to Leonard and Thelma Stork Kirchenwitz. She graduated from Rockdale High School. She married Howard L. Key on June 1, 1957, in Rockdale. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Rockdale.
She was preceded in death by her husband on May 8, 2013; and a son, Charles Key on July 10, 2012.
Survivors include a daughter, Bridgetta Paris of Rockdale; a son, Michael Key of San Antonio; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.