Bertha Lou Malina
Bertha Lou Malina, 89, beloved wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and friend passed away peacefully in the hospital after a brief illness on January 23, 2023 surrounded by her loved ones. Bertha entered this world on January 3, 1934 in Cameron, Texas. She was the daughter of Joe and Bertha Krenek Kostiha and had 8 siblings.
Bertha spent her younger years working many different jobs to include her passions of sewing and her business “Bertha’s Cleaning Services and her husband’s J. D. Remodeling.” Bertha enjoyed sewing clothes for her nieces and grandchildren and liked doing embroidery and crocheting. Her hobbies included spending time on Saturday’s going to estate sales and auctions where she would take her treasures to display in her home. Bertha loved to decorate and entertain her family and friends and many times would host open houses during Christmas where she would invite all to come and see her home turned into a wonderland. Her love for gardening and flowers kept her busy in the yard and was her biggest passion in her later years where she enjoyed sitting outside with her coffee and watching her pretty little chickens.
Bertha grew up in Cameron, TX where she met her beloved husband James D. Malina who was raised in the community of Oscar in East Bell County. Bertha and James married in Cameron in 1951 and spent the next 70 years raising their family of seven in Temple.
Bertha is preceded in death by her Parents; her beloved husband J.D. Malina, brothers: Frank, Joe, Leo Adolph, Milush and Albert Kostiha and sisters; Mary Cowley and Lydia Jackson. Bertha is survived by her seven children: James D. Malina, Jr of Temple, Allen R. Malina of Waco, Susan K. Travis of Temple, Bobby L. Malina of Temple, Sharon A. Holt of Cameron, Kenneth W. Malina of Temple and Billy Joe Malina of Temple. She was a proud aunt and grandmother to her niece Becky Woodward and great nieces and her eight grandchildren Chris Boian, Robin Montalbo, Brandie Borondy, Kimberly Golden, Cody Malina, Jacob Malina, Dylan Malina and Peyton Malina. She had 15 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
A rosary will be held Janu-ary 26th, 2023 at 6 pm at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron. A service commemorating her life will be held at Marek-Burns-Lawell Funeral on Friday, January 27th, 2023 at 10:00 am with Father Darrel Kostiha officiating.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
