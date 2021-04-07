Bonnie Moeller, 84, of Temple died Tuesday, April 6, at a local hospital.
Services are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.
