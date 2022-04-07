Services for Richard Thornton, 67, of Belton will be 10 a.m. today in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Thornton died Feb. 2, 2021, in Belton.
He was born Oct. 19, 1954, in Saginaw, Mich., to Frank Thornton and Josephine Hall. He moved to Texas in 2010.
Survivors include three daughters, Dana Thornton of Colorado, and Crystal Thornton and Brandi Thornton, both of Tucson, Ariz.; and several brothers and sisters.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center in Temple is in charge of arrangements.