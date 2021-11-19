BELTON — Services for Jarmille “Jeri” Steger Pechal, 84, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Saturday in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Pechal died Wednesday, Nov. 3, at a Temple nursing facility.
She was born Sept. 5, 1937, in Pflugerville to John and Agnes Pokorney. She was a member of the National Honor Society and served as vice president of her high school senior class. She married Roy Steger on June 2, 1956. She later married Jerome Pechal on Jan. 24, 1998. She worked as a homemaker, bookkeeper, at Griggs Equipment, at People’s National Bank and as a mail carrier for the Belton post office. She was a member of Belton Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by her first husband in 1994; and by top stepsons, Terry Pechal and Scott Pechal.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Roy Steger Jr. and Tim Steger, both of Belton; a daughter, Angie Elliott of Plano; four brothers, Johnny Pokorney of Pflugerville, Milbert Pokorney of Brownwood, Edward Pokorney of Denver, Colo., and Daniel Pokorney of Elgin; a sister, Mary Lou Heimann of Keller; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and eight step-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may made to any charity or to the tree fund at North Belton Cemetery, P.O. Box 1531, Belton, TX 76513.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.