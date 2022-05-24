Connie Shadrick
Our beloved Connie Shadrick, 74, was called to her heavenly home on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. She was born in Whitwell, TN on September 24, 1947 to Harls and Virginia (Kilgore) McHone. She married Dennie Shadrick on December 16, 1966 and they moved straight to Texas to build an amazing life together. Connie was a dedicated wife, mother, friend and the best Nana. She treasured her family and was a rock to all who knew her. She had a sparkling personality and made friends everywhere she went. When she was not spending time with her immediate family, she was keeping herself busy with her church family and working with her friends at Precious Memories Florist. She will be missed beyond measure and forever in our hearts.
Connie was preceded in death by her father, Harls McHone, and her mother, Virginia McHone. Surviving in addition to her husband are her daughters, Theresa Chang and her husband Franklin, Magen Gottschalk and her husband Mark; four grandchildren Ethan, Aiden, Zachary and Ainsley; brother Allen (Betty) McHone; sisters Jannie (Jerry) Morrison, Kay (GW) Perkins, Norma (Bob) Towe, Rita (Jeff) Condra, and special cousin, Donna Perkins all from Tennessee; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will take place
at Scanio - Harper Funeral Home from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Bethel Church in Temple, TX. Her burial will take place at Greathouse Cemetery in Temple.
Paid Obituary