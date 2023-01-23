BARTLETT — Services for James Dean Ruemke, 71, of Bartlett were held Saturday, Jan. 21, in Holland Cemetery.
Mr. Ruemke died Wednesday, Jan. 18, at a Temple hospital.
He was born July 23, 1951, to Edmund and Marjorie Ruemke. He graduated from Bartlett High School in 1969. He attended Sam Houston State University in Huntsville. He worked as an electrician. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Alissa Orozco of Temple and Adria Dixon of Iola; two brothers, Donald Ruemke of Fort Worth and Ervin Ruemke of Troy; a sister, Janice Uson of Bartlett; and seven grandchildren.
Goodnight Funeral Home of Bartlett is in charge of arrangements.