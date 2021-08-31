Services for Nancy Hagler, 88, of Magnolia and formerly of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday in Bellwood Memorial Park inTemple.
Mrs. Hagler died Monday, Aug. 30, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 7, 1932, in Lubbock to Ruby and Minnie Burdick Lawson. She worked for more than 20 years at Walmart in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Jessie Dwight Jr. and Charles Hagler; a daughter, Debra Wakefield; and a son, Jessie Dwight III.
Survivors include a son, Stephen Dwight of Montgomery; a sister, Virginia Young of Lubbock; a grandchild; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral in Temple.