Services for Rashonda D. Newton, 43, of Moody are pending with Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Ms. Newton died Sunday, Dec. 27, at a Temple hospital.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph, becoming N and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: December 30, 2020 @ 7:10 am
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.