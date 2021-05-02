Services for Desmond Evan Wilkinson, 78, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Frances Xavier Church in Junction City, Kan.
Burial will be in Saint Mary’s Cemetery in Junction City.
Mr. Wilkinson died April 21 at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 19, 1942, in Kingston, Jamaica, to Edna Mae Quinton and Gilbert Wilkinson. He attended St. Xavier’s High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He received a Purple Heart. He received a degree from Temple College. He worked for the Central Texas VA Medical Center and at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi.
Survivors include a son, Desmond Evan Wilkinson Jr. of Temple; three daughters, Donna Renee Morgan and Doris Ann Morgan, both of Temple, and Nicole Angelic Desouza of Huntsville Ala.; two stepsons, Charles Morgan of Temple and Curtis Morgan of Dallas; three stepdaughters, Doris Jewel Hollingsworth of Temple, Idia Morgan of Houston and Maxine Morgan of Dallas; his mother of Junction City; seven brothers, Lloyd Quinton of Junction City, James Quinton Jr. of San Jose, Calif., Gene Quinton of Charleston, S.C., Antonio Quinton of Roswell, Ga., Claude Quinton of Gainesville, Fla., Andre Quinton Sr. of Lake Worth, Fla., and Raymond F. Quinton of Portland, Ore.; four sisters, Beverly Quinton and Lorraine Quinton, both of Junction City, Monique Quinton of Lawrence, Kan., and Yvonne Cole of Jacksonville, Fla.; and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Tuesday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.