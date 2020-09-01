BELTON — Services for Lynette Crawford, 96, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Jeff Miller officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Crawford died Saturday, Aug. 29, at a nursing home in Temple.
She was born April 18, 1924, in Copperas Cove to William Ernest Kattner and Lillie Olga Boswank. She married George Crawford on July 5, 1948, in Killeen. She was a member of the Belton Senior Center, Cross Roads to Quilt Guild and the Bell County Sportsman’s Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband on March 20.
Survivors include a daughter, Sandra Souza of Belton; four sons, Skipp Crawford of Temple, Bob Crawford of Springdale, Ark., James Crawford of Bellville and Jerry Crawford of Belton; a sister, Jean Mayfield of Belton; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church or to the American Cancer Society.