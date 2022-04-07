Services for William Lewis Bulls, 86, of Troy will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Bulls died Sunday, March 27.
He was born April 23, 1935, to Robert and Louzell Jennings Bulls in Troy. He married Barbara Clinard Bulls in 1962. He worked for Temple Glass & Mirror. He was a member of Keys Valley Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Robert Lewis Bulls and Roger Wayne Bulls; a daughter, Vickie Lynn Bulls Blackwood; a brother, Bob Bulls; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any charity.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.