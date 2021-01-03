ROCKDALE — Services for Delbert Ray Yarbrough, 79, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Monday in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale with the Rev. Greg Spears officiating.
Mr. Yarbrough died Dec. 27 at his residence.
He was born March 4, 1941, in Aransas Pass to Albert Lee and Rosalie Wanoreck Yarbrough. He graduated from Rockdale High School. He served in the U.S. Navy. He worked for Alcoa in Rockdale. He was a member of the Rockdale V.F.W.
Survivors include two sons, Alan Yarbrough of Cypress and David Yarbrough of Rockdale; a brother, Kenneth Yarbrough of Houston; a sister, Barbara Valek of Rockdale; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rockdale FFA; Rockdale 4H; the Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department; or any charity.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.