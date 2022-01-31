ROCKDALE — Services for Steve Sowders, 57, of Caldwell will be 2 p.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in Milano Cemetery.
Mr. Sowders died Friday, Jan. 28, at a Caldwell hospital.
He was born Feb. 28, 1964, to Gerald Edward and Shirley May Thornton Sowders in Sacramento, Calif. He worked in construction, mostly remodeling homes. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in College Station.
Survivors include a daughter, Morgan Sowders; a son, Conner Sowders; five brothers, Danny Sowders of Henderson, Ronnie Sowders of Cameron, Jerry Sowders of Hearne, Robert Sowders of Sugar Land and Kevin Sowders of San Marcos; and a sister, Cathy Westbrook of Milano.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the ALS Association at www.ALS.org, or by mail at The ALS Association, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.