BELTON — Services for Dennis Ray Fowler, 59, will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Fowler died Saturday, Sept. 19, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 13, 1961, in Lamesa to Roy Fowler and Maxine McAnally Wise. He graduated from Belton High School in 1980. He married Shelly Beck on Sept. 15, 1984. He worked for Drywall Systems Inc.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Kimberly Hubbard of Moody and Kenedy Przybylski of Temple; his father of Temple; three siblings, LaVonda McGuire of Arlington, Cyndi Hernandez of Corpus Christi and Tony Fowler of Temple; and a grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.