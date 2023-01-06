BELTON — Services for Terry Lee Cover, 77, of Morgan’s Point Resort will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
The body will be cremated.
Mr. Cover died Wednesday, Jan. 4, at his residence.
He was born July 19, 1945, to Ida Siggelow and Charles Leroy Cover Sr. in New Castle, Pa. He attended Parkview High School in Springfield, Mo. He served in the Navy as a radar operator. He was a member of First Christian Church, Temple Elks Lodge No. 138 and the American Legion. He was named volunteer of the year by the Texas Youth Bowling Association. He was a lifetime honorary member of the PTA. He graduated from auctioneer school. He was an ordained minister through Universal Life Ministries. He married Linda Sweeney on May 27, 1976.
Survivors include his wife; three sons, Eric James Cover, William Cover and Edward Cover; two daughters, Tamara Cover Caldwell and Dawn Cover Pearson; a brother, Charles Leroy Cover; 12 grandchilren; and several great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Pearl’s Place, 4011 Little River Road, Temple, TX 76502.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.