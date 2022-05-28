Services for Guadalupe Lechuga, 74, of Belton will be 3 p.m. today at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Lechuga died Thursday, May 26, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 12, 1947, in Crystal City to Adnres and Elvira Martinez Prado. She attended school in Crystal City. She married Rosendo Lechuga in 1964.
She was preceded in death by three children.
Survivors include her husband; seven sons, Joe Lechuga, Albert Lechuga, Robert Lechuga, Gilbert Lechuga, Roy Lechuga, Johnny Lechuga and Ray Lechuga; a brother, Manual Prado; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon to 3 p.m. today at the funeral home.