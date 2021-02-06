Services for Ernie Kay Ellis, 84, of Troy will be private.
Mrs. Ellis died Tuesday, Feb. 2.
She was born April 13, 1936, in Little Rock, Ark., to Arthur Guy and Elva Mae Estes. She married Billy Hiawatha Ellis on Dec. 28, 1953. She was a nurse. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Troy.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include a son, Miles Ellis of Holland; four daughters, Ernie Kay Bulls of Henderson, and Robin Weaver, Kim Newman and Carrie Weir, all of Troy; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Troy; or any charity.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.