Teresa Carol Porter
Teresa Carol Porter, born April 28, 1952, daughter of Alice Porter and P.A. Porter, passed away on Dec 2, 2020 at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, Hillcrest, in Waco Tx, from the Covid-19 virus. She was 68 years old. Her family would like to extend sincere gratitude to the brave nurses and doctors, the EMS, the technicians, aides, pharmacists, cooks, and cleaners, to all those front line workers who helped care for Teresa during this pandemic. These are true American heroes. We thank you all for your bravery and your service.
Teresa was born in Pampa Tx, & graduated from Pampa High School in 1970. She lived for almost 30 years in Temple Tx with her beloved mother, Alice Porter, who passed away in March of this year. Teresa was loved by so many, and is survived by four sisters, Joyce Porter-Dunn of Tampa Fl; Debra Gorley, Killeen Tx; Mary Jo Frausto, Temple Tx; Catherine Lee, Wimberley Tx; as well as many loving nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Special thanks to her nephew, Joshua Frausto, and friends Amy Sexton, Carolyn Shook, and Pat Roy-Jolly for making Teresa’s life richer by their lasting friendships. A private funeral is being arranged by the Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple Tx.
