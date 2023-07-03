ROSEBUD — Services for Lorraine Homola, 93, of Lott will be 11 a.m. Wednesday in Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud with the Rev. Don Fulton officiating.
Mrs. Homola died Saturday, July 1, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 10, 1929, in Falls County to Lee and Fannie Borden Lambert. She graduated from Draughons Business College. She married Allie Joe Homola Sr. on Feb. 10, 1949. She worked as a secretary, beautician, seamstress and waitress. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Lott.
She was preceded in death by her husband and two daughters, Debra Carothers and Tammie Featherston.
Survivors include a son, Allie Joe Homola Jr. of Midland; three daughters, Amy Vandiver and Darla Murray, both of Lott, and Malinda Redmon of Monahans; a brother, Billy Joe Lambert of Travis; a sister, Mildred Rhoades of Marlin; 17 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and two great-great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Lott or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.