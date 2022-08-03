KINGSVILLE — Services for Norman Edward Rushing, 92, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Friday at Kingsville Memorial Funeral Home in Kingsville.
KINGSVILLE — Services for Norman Edward Rushing, 92, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Friday at Kingsville Memorial Funeral Home in Kingsville.
Burial will be 3 p.m. Friday in Sandia Cemetery.
Mr. Rushing died Friday, July 29, in Temple.
He was born May 1, 1930, in Shamrock to Lee and Lena Rushing. He married Clara Sue Sledge.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and two daughters, Kathryn Rushing and Bobby Jo Rushing.
Survivors include two sons, Edward Dale Rushing and Lonnie Lee Rushing; and numerous grandchildren.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.