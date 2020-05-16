Services for Shirley Ann Skala, 83, of the Stringtown community will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Ranjan Cletus and the Rev. Bill Smetana officiating.
Burial will be in Dyess Grove Cemetery.
Mrs. Skala died Saturday, May 9, at her residence.
She was born March 26, 1937, in Barclay to T.J. and Marie Goeke Meier. She graduated from Rosebud High School. She married Henry Skala Sr. on April 28, 1955. She was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and the Leedale Extension Education Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband in November 1996; and two sons, Rayland Skala in 1986 and Henry Skala Jr. in 2010.
Survivors include a son, Ronnie Skala of Stringtown; a brother, Otis Meier of Ratibor; a sister, Mary Lee Reinders of Ben Arnold; two grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dyess Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund; or to Baylor Scott & White Hospice.
Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.