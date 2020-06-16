During the early morning hours of June 13, 2020, our Lord opened his arms for one of His truly unique creations, Michael “Mickey” Wade. He left this world peacefully under the care of Park Place in Belton, Texas, with loved ones close at hand and his loving wife at his side. Mickey was 77 years of age.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, at Dossman Funeral Home, 2525 North Main in Belton, with the Reverend Tom Robbins officiating. Friends and family are invited to a visitation from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, at Dossman Funeral Home. Interment will be at North Belton Cemetery immediately following the service.
Mickey was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 29, 1942. His parents were Oscar Colquitt and Carrie Alice Wade. He spent his childhood in Bonham, Texas where he attended Bonham High School, graduating in 1960. While in high school, Mickey was a decorated varsity athlete in multiple sports. After winning the UIL Texas State Championship by setting the state record in the 880 yard run, Mickey was recruited by Southern Methodist University on a full track scholarship. At SMU, Mickey was a Letterman in Track from 1962-1964, was Southwest Conference Champion in the mile in 1963, and was selected as the Outstanding Scholar/Athlete in 1964. His many accomplishments in high school and at the collegiate level led to his induction into the Fannin County Hall of Fame in 2008, where he was proudly supported by many of his long time Bonham friends and family.
Mickey graduated from SMU with a Bachelor of Arts in 1964, and went on to earn his Juris Doctor degree from SMU Law School in 1967. His athletic accomplishments were equally matched by his academic accolades, and as a law student he was honored with participation in the Journal of Air Law and Commerce as its Case Notes and Comments Editor. During law school, he published several articles in various law publications.
After graduating from law school, he joined the Judge Advocate General’s Corps of the United States Navy, serving from 1968 to 1971. While in the Navy JAG, Mickey served several roles as Staff Legal Officer, Special Court Martial Prosecutor, and Military Judge.
In 1971, Mickey moved to Belton and joined the law practice of Lee Curtis, who was his mentor and law partner through 1979. From 1979 through 2019, Mickey served the Belton, Temple and surrounding communities as a solo practitioner lawyer. Mickey has been a member of the State Bar of Texas since 1967, and throughout his career he was active throughout the community. Mickey served as President of the Bell, Lampasas & Mills Bar Association from 1977 to 1978, member of the Belton City Council from 1981 to 1989, Mayor of Belton from 1986 to 1989, President of the Belton Chamber of Commerce in 1973, and member of the Bell County Child Welfare Board from 1979 to 1981 (President in 1981). He was the 1988 “Belton Man of the Year”, former Secretary of the BDC and BEDC, Vice President of the Belton Lions Club, member of the United Way of Belton Board of Directors, and Chair of the March of Dimes of Belton. In addition to his public service, he served in numerous leadership roles at the United Methodist Church of Temple and Belton.
Mickey met the love of his life, Jane Sewell, while at SMU. In 1966, they were married at Belton First United Methodist Church, and for 54 faithful years remained married and devoted to one another. Their marriage was a wonderful and true example of love, devotion, collaboration and, in the best sense of the word, a partnership. They had three children, daughter Julianne and sons Cliff and Ben. It is hard to imagine a more loving, gracious and proud husband, father and grandfather.
Mickey cared deeply for his family. While humble at heart, he was prideful, particularly with his kids and grandkids. He passed on his intellectual curiosity by giving out books to his kids that he had read on philosophy, religion, poetry or other areas of interest. He lead his family by example, teaching them to treat people with kindness, value good manners, exercise and take care of their bodies, dress appropriately, take their hats off at the dinner table, watch their language, eat their green beans, respect others, and seek personal improvement through education and life experience.
Mickey had a passion for the game of golf, something passed on by his dad in his years growing up in Bonham. Throughout his life, he was always in pursuit of a lower handicap. He studied every aspect of the game, both mental and physical, and enjoyed any chance he could to get out on the course. He enjoyed local tournaments, played with friends and family, and traveled to great courses across the country.
Perhaps the most remarkable achievement of Mickey was his faith in God. Mickey was a competitor, but humble. He was a charitable man, giving of time and money year after year to those less fortunate. It is a challenge to find any negative word spoken about Mickey, which is routed in his devotion to living by the Gospel. In many ways, Romans 12:14 reflects Mickey’s approach to live where it states, “Bless those who persecute you….Rejoice with those who rejoice; mourn with those who mourn. Do not be proud, but be willing to associate with people of low position. Do not be conceited. Do not repay anyone evil for evil. Live at peace with everyone. Do not take revenge. If your enemy is hungry, feed him, Thirsty, give him drink.” Mickey lived every day of his life with faith, kindness, and humility. He was competitive and hardworking, but rooted for others, not against them. He gave to church, community, family and friends out of love. He advocated for the underdog and always deeply cared for others. Mickey Wade was a true disciple, a gem, and a deacon while serving humanity. Our world is losing a warrior of Christianity, and we should all light a part of his torch and find a way to carry it on.
Mickey was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife, Jane; daughter Julianne Davis of Nacogdoches, married to Jeff; son Ben of Austin, married to Ashley; and son Cliff of Dallas, married to Ashley. He is also survived by grandchildren Holt, Lizzy, Avery, Natalie, Brandon and Campbell.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made to one of the following organizations: First United Methodist Church of Temple (PO Box 773 Temple, TX 76503) or Belton (205 E. Third Ave., Belton, TX 76513), or to a charity of choice in Memory of Mickey Wade.
Services are under the direction of Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.