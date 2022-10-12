Patricia Morisak Johnson
Patricia Morisak Johnson, 91, of Temple, Texas passed away suddenly on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.
Pat was the loving wife to Laurens Johnson for 72 years, and devoted mother to Jay Johnson and Candy Johnson Ramsey, Memaw to six grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Pat was born March 11, 1931, in Temple, Texas to Julius and Vallie Morisak. Growing up in Temple, TX and attending Temple High (Salutatorian of class of 1948), she married Laurens Johnson on January 7, 1950. After attending Temple Junior College, she and Laurens attended Hardin Simmons, in Abilene, TX and then lived briefly in Waco, TX. Returning to Temple, TX, they settled on the North side where they lived for the last 70 years.
Pat is survived by her husband, Laurens Johnson, son and daughter in law, Jay and Connie Johnson of Salado, TX, daughter and son in law Candy and Paul Ramsey of Pflugerville, TX, six grandchildren and their spouses, Ian and Julie Johnson of Missouri City, TX, Kelsey and Sandy Johnson of Scottsdale, Arizona, Kyle and Christine Johnson of Austin, TX, Patricia and Michael Chronicle of Pflugerville, TX, Laura and Devin Olenick of Lehi, Utah and John and Fernie Ramsey of Austin, TX.
Pat was a long time member of First Baptist of Temple, where she taught Sunday school. Pat also served as a Girl Scout leader and Master Bridge player. But most of all, Pat was a devoted wife to her husband and an extremely loving and dedicated mother to her children and all their families. Anyone acquainted with Pat knew how important her family was to her. Loving and serving her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren gave her the most pleasure and fulfillment.
Funeral services were October 5, 2022 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home with burial in Bellwood Memorial Park.
