CAMERON — Services for Barbara Schattle Kimbrel Ellison, 80, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Monica Catholic Church.
Mrs. Ellison died Thursday, April 21, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Jan. 11, 1942, in Cameron to Henry and Annie Marie Kratochvil Schattle. She graduated from C.H. Yoe High School. She married Carrol Ellison in 1977. She was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Jeff Kimbrel and Nathan Kimbrel; a daughter, Pam Kimbrel Moseley; two brothers, Lawrence Schattle and Eugene Albert Schattle; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Monica’s Ladies Auxiliary or Scott & White Hospice.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.