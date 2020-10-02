Joseph Raymond Valadez
Joseph Raymond Valadez passed away on September 28th of 2020. His final days were spent surrounded by people who loved and cherished him and will miss him dearly.
JJ’s (as a mama called him) life would seem too short by many, but for those who knew him would understand the quality of life he led far exceeded the quantity that he was granted. JJ had just turned 18 and had big plans for the future. This included marrying his first love, Joy, anticipating the life that they would lead together and raising their unborn child. His kind spirit endeared him to so many people throughout his life.
Joseph love of his close family and friends will be cherished forever. He was quiet and reserved but rocksteady to those who knew him. He made it his mission in life to look out for everyone around him. Some of his favorite things to do were driving around with his friends and step brother listening to music, playing basketball and spending time with his family doing anything, everything and nothing.
His family and friends will miss his smile, laugh and curly hair. He always had arms wide open to hug anyone who needed it. JJ will truly be missed by so many people but most by his mom, sister and fiancé.
Joseph is survived by his loving mother Rosalie Flores of Temple Texas; his sister Emma Flores and uncle Raymond Flores; his stepfather Kit Clark and step brother Kaleb Clark and Kaitlyn Johnson; his fiancé Joy and their unborn child baby J. Joseph was also considered as a son and brother by Joy’s parents and siblings.
