Leland Monroe Burnett
Leland Monroe Burnett, 94, of Ben Arnold, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 21, 2022. A service commemorating his life will be held at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron, on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., with a burial service to follow at the Little River Cemetery Pavilion in Jones Prairie. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, October 24, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Leland was born September 26, 1928, in Jones Prairie, Texas, to William B. (Willie) Burnett and Audrey Burnett. He was the sixth of seven brothers. He graduated from Calvert High School and enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served for four years during the Korean War. He married Eula Lane (Lane) Sweet on September 17, 1955.
Leland worked for the Texas Highway Department for 30 years and continued to mow yards for the public until he was 90 years old. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Cameron, where he served as van driver for numerous Senior trips and helped host the “42“ parties for many years.
His favorite pastimes were spending time with his grandchildren, fishing, playing “42”, and going on trips with his wife.
Leland was preceded in death by his wife, Lane; his parents, and his six brothers.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Bob Turner of Cameron; son, David Burnett of Ben Arnold; and son and daughter-in-law James and Charmaine Burnett of Temple; his grandson Greg Turner of Waco; granddaughter Lyndsey and her husband Michael Dominguez of Comfort; and granddaughter Kristen and her husband Charles (Chaz) Gillentine of Dallas; brother-in-law A.T. (Sonny) Swanzy of Cameron; sister-in-law Wanda Burnett of Bryan; numerous nieces and nephews; and countless friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Little River Cemetery Association or Marlow Cemetery Association. Condolences can be shared at mblfuneral.com.
