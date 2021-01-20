WACO — Services for William Dwayne Spohn, 83, of McGregor and formerly of Troy were held Jan. 16 at Zion Lutheran Church with the Rev. Bill Snappenfield officiating.
Private inurnment was in Moody Cemetery.
Mr. Spohn died Tuesday, Jan. 12.
He was born Feb. 16, 1937, in Temple to William Norwood and Adela Alma Grenwelge Spohn. He was a 1955 graduate of Troy High School. He married Sarah A. Raby on May 21, 1958.
He served as a volunteer fireman, 1961-67. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and served eight years in the U.S. Army Reserves. He worked for various companies including Austin Baking Co., General Tire, Wittie’s Food Store, Trane and Brookshire Gas Station.
Survivors include his wife; three sons, Terry Spohn of Temple and Tracy Spohn and Troy Spohn, both of McGregor; two sisters, Willa Dean Irish and Barbara Spohn; a brother, Larry Spohn of Troy; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
