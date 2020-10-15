A private graveside service will be held at Seaton Cemetery for Martha Drucilla Chlapek, 86, of Temple. Mrs. Chlapek died Friday, October 9, at a local hospital.
She was born February 28, 1934, in Waco to Robert O. Coleman and Essie Hampton Coleman. After graduating from Temple High School, she married Edward L. Chlapek. She worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone and was part owner of Canipe & Chlapek Lumber, Chlapek Construction, and Midway Equipment Services, Inc.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Mark Chlapek, and her brother, Robert O. Coleman, Jr. Survivors include her husband, two sons, Rodney Chlapek, and Eddie Chlapek and wife, Karen, a daughter, Pam Tyroch, and husband, Rodney, five grandchildren, Kari Richardson and husband Corey, Brian Chlapek and wife Heather, Tristan Chlapek, Dustin Chlapek, and Susan Lynn and husband Jeff and eleven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the donor’s choice would be appreciated.
Paid Obituary