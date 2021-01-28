CAMERON — Services for Betty Ruth McDonald, 81, of Cameron will be at a later date.
Ms. McDonald died Wednesday, Jan. 27, at a Temple hospital.
She was born April 15, 1939, in Leon County to Harmon Gerald and Leatrice Boykin Pate. She was a retired hairdresser, and was manager of the Cameron Thrift Store.
Survivors include a son, Ed McDonald of Cameron; three daughters, Cynthia Pate of McKinney, Deborah Cooper of Rockdale and ReNae Dart of Cameron; a brother, Kenneth Pate of Clinton, Miss.; five sisters, Marie Chaneyworth of Frankston, Kathy Brabston of Slidell, La., Vicky Knight of Allen, Sandra Hardy of Mesquite and Doris Counts of Farmersville; 14 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Cameron Thrift Store.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.