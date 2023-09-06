Jennes Marie Wohleb
Jennes Marie Wohleb, age 70, of Belton, Texas passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023.
A visitation for Jennes will be held Thursday, September 7, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home, 3110 Airport Rd., Temple, TX 76504. A rosary will occur Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM, 3110 Airport Rd., Temple, TX 76504. Mass of Christian Burial will occur Friday, September 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive, Temple, TX 76502. A meal will be provided to all attending at St. Luke’s parish hall after the service. After the noon meal, Jennes will be taken to her final resting place at St. Monica’s Mausoleum in Cameron, Texas.
Jennes Marie Wohleb was born September 17, 1952 in Marlin, Texas. Jennes married the love of her life Clifford D. Wohleb, Sr. on September 15, 1979 and they were married almost 44 years. Jennes is preceded in death by her parents Rupert and Viola (Pinkert) Jansing.
She is survived by her husband, Clifford D. Wohleb Sr.; 3-sons, Clifford D. Wohleb, Jr. and wife Jenny, Clay Wohleb and wife Tanya, and Nathan J. Wohleb and wife Elisha; 4-grandchildren, Evan Ross Wohleb and wife Meghan, Kimberly Lauren Bowers and husband Henry, Anna Scout Wohleb and Eleonora Grace Wohleb; sister, Frances A. Jansing; 2-nephews, Ronny Stefek and Randy Stefek and wife Tanya; great niece, Lauren N. Stefek; great-nephews, Adam Minnick and wife Mary and Andrew Minnick.
Jennes graduated from Temple High School in 1971, and attended Temple (TJC) College receiving an Associate’s Degree in Business and Accounting. She was employed with Dyess Apparel Store, TISD food services, Texas Instruments, and the last 20 years Covington Real Estate as the office manager.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to “Our Hospice House”, 2608 Main Street STE B, Box 195, Belton, Texas 76513.
Paid Obituary