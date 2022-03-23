BELTON — Services for Barbara J. Roberts, 72, of Belton will be held in private.
Mrs. Roberts died Sunday, March 20, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 1, 1950, in Belton to Earle and Juanita Rambo Faber. She married Emery Roberts Sr. in 1974. She graduated from Belton High School in 1967. She worked with the Belton Blazers Special Olympic team.
She was preceded in death by her husband and a son, Emery Roberts Jr.
Survivors include two sons, Bobby Roberts of Moffat and Billy Jack Roberts of Belton; three daughters, Barbara Shelton of Temple, and Beth Roberts and Becky Roberts, both of Belton; two brothers, Jackie Faber and Eddie Faber, both of Belton; a sister, Patricia Scheumach of Belton; eight grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home in Belton in charge of arrangements.