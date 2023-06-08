Randy F. Sepulvado
Randy F. Sepulvado, age 68 of Temple, passed from this life Sunday, May 28, 2023, at home. Funeral services will be held at 11 am Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Temple Bible Church.
Randy was born on December 2, 1954, to Frank Sepulvado and Betty Ramos in Houston, Texas. He attended Sam Rayburn High School and San Jacinto Junior College. Randy retired from Swedish Match US Sales, having worked with national accounts for McLane Grocery & the military. Randy was a beloved stepfather, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and mentor who dedicated many years of his life to helping others. He was active in numerous charitable and community organizations, and most significantly through his longstanding membership in the Lions Club. He believed wholeheartedly in the Lion’s moto “We Serve” which became his way of life. Randy had a long-standing relationship with God and was blessed with his faith to the end. This wonderful man has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be forever missed by his family and many friends. He will forever be remembered for his laughter, fierce independence, gift of gab, love of music, caring heart, generosity and love. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort that he is in heaven watching over us until we meet again.
Randy is preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his life partner, Carol Sepulvado; brother, Rodney Sepulvado and wife, Dianne; sister, Donna Odegard; stepson, Damon K. Bro; 2 grandchildren, Liam Bro, and Reagan Bro; nephews, Lance Sepulvado and wife, Emiley, Grant Sepulvado and fiancé, Gabrielle Adams, and Christian Odegard; nieces, Kailee Sepulvado, and Hannah Odegard and fiancé, Roman Romero; and great niece, Penelope Sepulvado.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to charities dear to him: Texas Lions Camp (lionscamp.com), Ronald McDonald House – Temple (rmhc-temple.org), Baylor Scott & White McLane Childrens Family Center (bswhealth.com/mclane-childrens), The Lords Work - Men’s Ministry & Hospice House (ourhospicehouse.org), Love of Christ Food Pantry (locfoodpantry.org), Central Texas Children’s Center (centexchildrenscenter.com), and Operation Feeding Temple (OperationFeedingTemple.org).
A time of visitation will be held from 6-8 pm Friday, June 9, 2023, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
